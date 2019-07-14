AFCON 2019:

Semi-final 1: Senegal 1-0 Tunisia (After Extra Time)

Semi-final 2: Algeria 2-1 Nigeria

Senegal once again qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after 17 years.

The Lions of Teranga roared over Tunisia, winning 1-0 in extra time at the June 30th Stadium in Cairo on Sunday evening.

Normal time of the exciting contest had ended goal-less with either side missing a penalty apiece.

Dylan Bronn was unfortunate to score into his own net inside 10 minutes of added time.

Tunisia missed a penalty in the 72nd minute when Ferjani Sassi did not convert.

Senegal’s Henri Saivet, who features at Turkish club Bursaspor Kulubu Dernegi also had a chance to give his country the lead but fluffed the opportunity.

There was more drama in the match in the final six minutes of the game when initially referee Bamlak Tessema had given Tunisia a penalty after an apparent handball, but after consulting the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), turned over for a Senegal ball.

Senegal has never won the Africa Cup of Nations despite playing the most number of matches at the flagship African tourney.

Their head coach Aliou Cisse returns to feature in the final as a player (2002) and now as a coach.

Sassi’s shot was blocked by defender Koulibaly’s arms and the referee did not hesitate to point to the penalty spot.

Sassi was denied by shot stopper Amigo Gomes, a goalkeeper at Italy’s Spal 2013 SRL.

Senegal won a penalty themselves nine minutes later when substitute Ismaila Sarr was felled down in the area.

Saivet’s kick got saved was saved by a full stretched Algerian goalkeeper Mouez.

The game headed to the final 30 minutes to determine the winner.

Skipper Cheikou Kouyate delivered a free-kick from the right which brushed Bronn’s header with keeper Mouez off his line into the net.

Senegal managed the remaining minutes and the second half of added time to keep their dream of a maiden title alive, even with some late nerves that were calmed by the Video Assistant Referee.

Senegal’s goalkeeper Gomis was named the man of the match.

The Lions of Teranga will play Algeria in Friday’s match.