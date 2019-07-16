Lanky striker George Abege was granted a hero’s welcome at his new home – Asante Kotoko Football Club.

The forward joined the Porcupine Warriors who are based in Kumasi, Ashanti from Kenya Premier League side Kariobangi Sharks for a reported sign-on fee of $25,000 (About Ugx 93M) in a two year deal.

The Ugandan is expected to lead the Reds attack in their quest to win next season’s CAF Champions League.

He disclosed the key reasons why he chose Asante Kotoko over any other club.

First of all I need to say thank you to Asante Kotoko Football Club for trusting in me and giving me the opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in Africa. My coming to Kotoko is because of the foundation of the team, if you look at the philosophy, facilities and their fan base is very impressive. It’s big honor for me to play for Kotoko. I am here to give my best for the team George Abege, striker at Asante Kotoko FC

Abege officially started training for the Porcupines on Monday under newly appointed head Kjetil Zachariassen on Monday at their Adako Jachie training Complex as the team prepares for the CAF Champions League in August.

About Abege:

He featured at Sports Club Victoria University and Maroons before seeking for greener pastures in Kenya.

In Kenya, he played for Sony Sugar, Nairobi City Stars, Posta Rangers, Mombasa side Bandari and lately Kariobangi Sharks in the Kenya Premier League.

Abege was part of Kariobangi Sharks’ team that won the SportPesa Shield last season where they represented the country in the CAF Confederation Cup.

It was the continental platform that exposed him as clubs such as Asante Kotoko commenced the expected soul searching trend.

Besides Abege, the club also brought on board Justice Blay, Kwame Baah, Kelvin Andoh, Godfred Asiamah, Empem Dacosta and Moussa Adingr.