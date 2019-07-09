Ghana Premier League outfit Asante Kotoko Sporting Club has confirmed the signing of Ugandan striker George Abege.

The forward joins the Kumasi, Ashanti based club from Kenya Premier League side Kariobangi Sharks for a reported sign-on fee of $25,000 (About Ugx 93M).

We are on course, Kotoko snap up George Abege from Kariobangi Sharks. Asante Kotoko Sporting Club Statement

Abege previously played for two Uganda Premier League side Sports Club Victoria University and Maroons before seeking for greener pastures in Kenya.

He played for Sony Sugar, Nairobi City Stars, Posta Rangers, Mombasa side Bandari and lately Kariobangi Sharks in the Kenya Premier League.

Abege was part of Kariobangi Sharks’ team that won the SportPesa Shield last season where they represented the country in the CAF Confederation Cup.

It was the continental platform that exposed Abege as clubs such as Asante Kotoko commenced the expected soul searching trend.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Asante Kotoko head coach, Kjetil Zachariassen officially kick-started work with the Ghana Premier League giants on Monday at their Adako Jachie training Complex.

Besides Abege, the club also brought on board Justice Blay, Kwame Baah, Kelvin Andoh, Godfred Asiamah, Empem Dacosta and Moussa Adingr.

This is what Kariobangi Sharks is about. When we picked Abege from Sony, he was struggling to rediscover himself. But he has found his groove here and we are happy that another Kariobangi Sharks player will be joining one of the biggest clubs in Africa Robert Maoga, Kariobangi Sharks Chairman

Abege is a lanky forward, fast and very strong in the air.

The special ability to give defenders a bloody nose with his physicality is a standout and big plus as he can also shoot with either foot to perfection.