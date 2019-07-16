Capacity building is important for any organization that has a dream of growing and making progress.

And this is one of the moves that Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) has taken in a bid to revive the glory of one of the most successful games in the country.

On Tuesday, a week long coaching course started at Kati Kati where coaches from different clubs across the country will be equipped with knowledge about the game.

Whereas there has been a significant rise in the number of boxers in recent years, UBF President Moses Muhagi believes having qualified coaches is important in grooming good fighters.

“This is a deliberate initiative that we have taken because we want to have qualified coaches at the highest levels possible. This will help us to have better boxers,” he said.

Muhangi urged the coaches that are taking part in the coaching course to be focused and make use of the week long workshop.

“I hope the coaches commit themselves to the training they’ll get here and equip themselves with more knowledge about the game.”

A total of 25 coaches attended day one with Ghanaian instructor Asare Ofori conducting the sessions.

Uganda currently has only three coaches with AIBA Star one badges and these include Lora Kalyango, Samuel Kabugo, and Lamson Lakony.

Coaches taking part

Richard Ssekandi, Mercy Mukankunsi, Yusuf Kityo, Neck Gilbert Mitala, Abdul Kabuye, Abdu Asuni Hassan, Charles Kasumba, Henry Kyembe, Dennis Mulindwa, Dan Muhairwe, Ssali Musa Hajji, Innocent Omony, Hassan Khalil, Ibrahim Yaada, Abdul Ssebunya, Samuel Kabugo, Dan Kasole, Ibrahim Ssozi, Norbert Kalungi, Judith Aujo, Shakira Mukungu, Bast Mutyaba, Twaib Mayanja, Abubaker Mukiibi, Moses Ssentongo

