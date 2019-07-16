In a great show of sportsmanship and appreciation, Bright Stars Football Club captain Nelson “Nelly” Senkatuka has saluted the efforts of former head coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu.

Senkatuka’s message intended to convey a big shout out signal to the tactician who was shockingly shown the exit door from the club, even with two months left to the expiry of his current employment contract.

But, in show of appreciation and solidarity, Senkatuka thanked the coach for the time spent at the club, as well as the personal relations between the two parties where he was entrusted with the captain’s role.

Thank you Coach Kajoba for everything. Thank you for believing in me from the go. Thank you for making me your team captain. Thank you for trusting me to lead your team. Thank you for the responsibility you gave me, I have developed as a better player and a leader . Nelson Senkatuka

Also the club’s main striker in the season, Senkatuka commands a cult status at the club among administrators, fellow players and the fans.

” Thank you for accepting me as I am. Thank you for letting me play my game and building the team around me. Thank you for pushing me to work harder and be better everyday. Through thick and thin you stuck with me always. Thank you for the highs and the lows. It’s been a pleasure playing under your stewardship. I wish we could have won the Uganda Cup last season together. I’m sorry I couldn’t win it for you. We the players will really miss you. All the best in your future endeavors and as you said in our last phone call. I hope we get another opportunity to work together. Till then, take care and God bless.” Senkatuka added.

Last week, management at Bright Stars decided they would not be renewing the employment contract of the coach over undisclosed reasons.

Kajoba had served the club diligently for five seasons since he joined from army side Simba Sports Club.

Throughout Kajoba’s era at Bright Stars, he juggled the Uganda Cranes goalkeeping role, a feat that some of the bosses envisaged as divided loyalty, often providing less time to the club.