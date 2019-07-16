Hardly had goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan agreed a mutual termination of employment contract with Zambia Railways funded Kabwe Warriors Football Club than he joined a top flight club in Kenya.

Ochan agreed a one year deal with AFC Leopards, with an option of extension.

Benjamin ochan will be playing at afc leopards for the next season. we had a number of offers on the table, but let us see how it progresses with the offer we decided to have Player Representative

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Benjamin Ochan

The development comes barely hours after the goalkeeper decided to depart Kabwe Warriors that he had joined last season.

Ochan is expected to join the his new home for the pre-season this week in Kisumu.

AFC Leopards now joins the long chain of clubs that the left handed goalkeeper has been to.

He kicked started his career at Entebbe Young Football Academy, crossed to Kampala Kids League (KKL).

He traveled to Denmark and featured at Aarhus Gymnastikforening, returned home to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), moved to South African and played at Bloemfontein Celtic before returning for yet another second spell at KCCA between 2015 and 2018 winning two Uganda Premier League trophies.

Lately, Ochan has been playing at Zambia’s Kabwe Warriors.