Goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan has left Zambia Premier League outfit Kabwe Warriors Football Club.

Ochan, 29, and the club agreed on a mutual consent contract termination with immediate effect.

He confessed to Kawowo Sports having left the Zambia Railways funded club on mutual terms.

Yes. I have left Zambia and will not be playing for Kabwe Warriors Football Club. It has been a great time spent with them and will forever cherish the memories there. I am set for fresh challenges ahead of me. Benjamin Ochan, goalkeeper

Benjamin Ochan on Uganda Cranes duty against Madagascar during an international friendly match at Lugogo

Ochan is a graduate from the famous Entebbe Young Football Academy programme and also played at Kampala Kids League (KKL).

In 2007, he joined Danish club Aarhus Gymnastikforening but failed to make a break through to the starting team after a season.

He thus made a decision to return home and plan afresh joining Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) for two seasons (2008-2009) before transferring to South African side Bloemfontein Celtic in 2010.

After yet another season, Ochan returned home and signed for Sports Club Villa in 2011-2012 epoch.

Between 2013-2014, he featured at Sports Club Victoria University (now defunct).

Ochan re-joined Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in 2015 for his second stint and featured for three seasons until 2018.

After he left KCCA, he signed an employment contract with Zambia Premier League club Kabwe Warriors FC.

Last season, Ochan played a number of games for the “Railmen” club that finished 7th in the top tier league.

For the Uganda national team, Uganda Cranes, Ochan has 17 caps to his name.

He has played in the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup and as well as CHAN qualifiers and main finals.

Benjamin Ochan celebrates a goal during his time at KCCA FC

Personal Honours:

Ochan has some silverware for the hard toiled effort ranging from two Uganda Premier League titles in 2015-16 and 2016-2017 seasons with KCCA.

He had earlier guided Sports Club Victoria University to the CECAFA Nile Basin Cup in 2014.

Lately, Ochan also won the Uganda Cup in 2016-2017 season with KCCA as the second vice captain.

Ochan’s next move remains unknown at large but there is a possibility he could return to his native country or seek for further greener pastures in the CECAFA region.