2019 AFCON Final | Friday, 19 th July

| Algeria Vs Senegal

At Cairo International Stadium (10:00 PM, EAT)

Bamlak Tessama Weyesa from Ethiopia, a Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Referee will handle the highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019 grand finale between Algeria and Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday, 19th July.

Besides refereeing, Tessama is also a medical researcher, clinical coordinator and graduated from Addis Ababa University with a degree in sociology.

He was confirmed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Referees’ Appointment Committee.

At this same tournament, Tessama has so far made 4 appearances.

He was the referee when Senegal faced Tunisia in the first semi-final at the 30th June Stadium, Cairo.

About Tessema:

Bamlak Tessema Weyesa was born on 30th December 1980 in Addis Ababa.

The Ethiopian started to referee in 2003 at home in the Ethiopia Premier League.

He gradually rose to international ranks in 2009 but his first international assignment was in 2010 when he handled the game between Djibouti and Somalia.

He is an international referee who became a FIFA referee in 2009.

Tessema served as a referee at the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, beginning with the first-round match between Djibouti and Namibia.

He was also among the referees from the African continent who officiated at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Other referees from Africa included; Mehdi Abid Charef from Algeria, Malang Diedhiou of Senegal, Bakary Papa Gassama from The Gambia, Gehad Grisha from Egypt and Zambia’s Janny Sikazwe.