AFCON 2019 (Final):



Friday, 19th July: Senegal Vs Algeria

*At Cairo International Stadium, Cairo

Senegal will play Friday’s AFCON 2019 final against Algeria without the outstanding defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Napoli Football Club 28 year old defender in Italy was booked for the second time in three matches during their 1-0 extra time victory over Tunisia on Sunday at the 30th June Stadium in Cairo.

Koulibaly was booked after conceding a penalty in the 70th minute missed by Ferjani Sassi.

Moments later, Senegal missed their a penalty of their own when Henri Saivet, who features at Turkish club Bursaspor Kulubu Dernegi fluffed the chance.

“It’s a shame we will be without Kalidou, he’s vital in this team, a player who gives us a lot. We will also be playing for him,” midfielder Pape Alioune Ndiaye told reporters.

After Sassi’s penalty miss, Senegal too missed their own penalty to force the match into the extra 30 minutes.

Dylan Bronn scored an own goal in the 100th minute as Senegal progressed to the final.

The final for Senegal will be the second since 2002. Fortunately, Cisse who was a player then is the head coach now.

“There is a pride at getting to the final. It had been 17 years since we got this far, since my generation in 2002. Our philosophy is to take a game at a time and try to play the best football to erase the disappointment of 2002. It’s a dream to win the title not only for me, but for all the Senegalese people. We are close to realizing this dream that we could not achieve in 2002 ” Cisse stated.