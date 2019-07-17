AFCON 2019 (Third Place Play off):

Tunisia 0-1 Nigeria

Nigeria Super Eagles beat Tunisia Carthage Eagles 1-0 in the third place play off match of the AFCON 2019 tourney at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Wednesday night.

A second minute strike from burly forward Jude Odion Ighalo gave Willi Gernot Omeruo’s coached side the third place that also assured them of a podium finish with bronze medals.

Ighalo, a forward based in China with Shanghai Greenland Shenhua pounced home a rebound following Ahmed Musa’s spilled ball from the left.

Tunisia’s Khazri Wahbi had a free-kick blocked from 20 yards on five minutes.

After 11 minutes, Ighalo found himself in an acute angle but the Tunisian defender Nassim Hnid cleared the line.

On the quarter hour mark, Tunisian left back Hadadi Oussama had a shot narrowly sail out.

Nigeria’s Wilfred Onyinye Ndidi was booked by referee Gehad Gerisha for a foul on Badri Ance on 18 minutes.

The North Africans called for their opening change towards the end of the first stanza.

Firas Chaouat was introduced for Yassine Taha Khenissi.

Ighalo limped out at the close of the first half.

His place was taken by Galatasaray forward Victor James Osimhen as the second half returned.

Chaouat shot in the side netting three minutes into the second half.

Wahib had a curling shot blocked by defensive wall as Tunisia sought for the equalizer in vain.

Slit Naim was introduced for Anice Badri Tunisia change after 10 minutes into the second half.

Nigeria take third place with the final game of the 32nd edition to be played on Friday between Senegal and Algeria.

This is the 8th time that Nigeria has finished third in the history of the AFCON championship.

Previously the Super Eagles finished third in 1976, 1978, 1992, 2002, 2004, 2006 and lately 2010.

Nigeria has been champion on three occasions in 1980, 1994 and 2013.

Team Line Ups:

Tunisia XI:

Ben Moez Cherifia (G.K), Yassine Meriah, Oussama Hadadi, Anice Badri, Wahbi Khazri, Taha Yassine Khenissi, Ferjani Sassi, Drager Mohamed, Ellyes Joris Skhiri, Ghaylen Chaaleli, Nassim Hnid

Subs:

Ben Farouk Mustapha (G.K), Wajdi Kechrida, Dylan Daniel Mahmoud Bronn, Rami Bedoui, Youssef Msakni, Firas Chaouat, Karim Aouadhi, Marc Martin Lamti, Hassen Mouez (G.K), Bassem Srarfi, Ben Mohamed Ayman, Sliti Naim

Head coach: Alain Jean Giresse (France)

Nigeria XI:

Francis Odinaka Uzoho (G.K), Temitayo Olufisayo Aina, Jamilu Collins, Wilfred Ndidi, WIliam Paul Ekong, Ahmed Musa, Peter Otebo Ogehenekaro, Jude Idion Ighalo (46’ Victor James Osimhen), Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze, Alexander Iwobi, Kenneth Josiah Omeruo

Subs:

Vicent Ezenwa Ikechukwu (G.K), Leon Aderemi Balogun, John Obi Mikel, Henry Chukwuemeka Onyekuru, Abdullahi Shehu, Paul Ebere Onuachu, Moses Daddy Simon, Daniel Akpeyi (G.K), John Ogu Ugochukwu, Collins Chidozie Awaziem,

Head coach: Willi Gernot Rohr (Germany)