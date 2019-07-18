JKL Lady Dolphins have had an incredible start to the 2019 National Basketball League running riot past their opponents.

However, their perfect run was brought to an end on Wednesday night by A1 Challenge in a closely contested encounter played at YMCA

The reigning champions had won 13 successive games since the start of the season.

In a low scoring game, A1 Challenge came out of the blocks to eventually win 49-48.

Elizabeth Akol converted on the line one of the two free throws inside the closing 30 seconds to hand victory to A1 Challenge.

Akol was fouled by Jamila Nansikombi and was able to convert one of the two free throws.

Despite having a sloppy start, A1 Challenge returned stronger, especially in the second half.

JKL Lady Dolphins won the opening two quarters 14-8 and 15-12 to lead 29-20 at halftime.

Ruth Atuheire’s performance on the day that saw her post a game-high 20 points was key for A1 Challenge.

Nine of the 20 points for Atuhaire came in the fourth quarter where the lead kept oscillating from one side to another.

Jamila ‘Zama’ Nansikombi had 14 points in a losing effort for JKL Lady Dolphins.