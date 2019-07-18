Home Live As It Happened: Jamaica 🇯🇲 61-48 Uganda 🇺🇬 | Netball World Cup LiveNetball As It Happened: Jamaica 🇯🇲 61-48 Uganda 🇺🇬 | Netball World Cup By Franklin Kaweru - July 18, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Football AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Uganda Cranes drawn in Group B Football FUFA President Magogo elected CAF Executive Member Football LIVE: 41ST CAF Ordinary General Assembly, Cairo LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest news AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Uganda Cranes drawn in Group B July 18, 2019