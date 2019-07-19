Under fire Confederation of Africa Football Association (CAF) President Ahmad Ahmad admittedly noted that the reforms for continental footballing body are bound to undertake will transform them for the better.

Ahmad was addressing the delegates at the 41st CAF Ordinary Assembly in Zamalek, Cairo in Egypt on Thursday, 18th July 2019.

The leader from Madagascar took over from Cameroonian Issa Hayatou in March 2017 hailed Egypt, the hosts for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for hosting a successful championship.

John Batanudde Ahmad Ahmad, CAF President

“I thank the host country Egypt for hosting such a tremendous AFCON tournament. It has been exceptionally great despite the five months period of preparation that they had from the time we confirmed that Cameroon would not host. From hotels, hospitality, the pitches and training grounds, everything has been superb. On behalf of the football family, our players who have played everywhere in the world and the sponsors, I say thank you” Ahmad Ahmad noted.

Hinting about the expected reforms that will rotate around 11 key pillars, Ahmad confirmed that he requested the intervention of the global football body, Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA).

CAF has undertaken a very important programme of reforms. We hope to achieve success in six months with a decentralized system. We followed the advise of the FIFA President, Gianni Infantino. Ahmad, CAF President

The Assembly accorded a standing ovation for the president of FIFA.

Ahmad hailed the person of Infantino as he showered him with praise.

Gianni Infantino loves Africa and his behavior proves it.

Without mincing words, Ahmad openly warned the personalities who are hindering the progress of African football.

We are lagging behind all confederations. I will not name names to those who frustrate our efforts. I turned to FIFA for counseling reasons. We know that this happened at FIFA some years back. But, when the problems were internally solved, it led to the emerging of Gianni Infantino. After sometime I will not be president. I was once a minister but no longer one. My sister Samoura will be with us until the second half of the year. Let us open CAF to all those that can help us. Ahmad, CAF President

For starters, FIFA Secretary General Fatuma Samoura will oversee the operations of CAF effective 1st August 2019 for a period of six months.

Ahmad also communicated about the raise of financial tokens per federation and zones (East and Central, Northern, Southern, Central, West A and B) by $200,000 and $ 500,000 increment respectively.

The FIFA President Infantino attended the congress that also witnessed the election of new Executive committee members.

The Executive Committee members include Uganda’s Moses Hassim Magogo (East and Central Zone), Libyan Abdulhakim Abraheem Abdulrarazzik Al Shalmani (Northern Zone), Mauritius’ Mohamad Ally Samir Sobha (Southern zone).

Three members returned unopposed. These include; Senegal’s Augustin Senghor (Western Zone A), Sita Sangare (Burkina Faso) for Western Zone B and Central Africa Republic’s Patrice Edouard Ngaissona for Central zone.