CECAFA Kagame Cup | Semifinal

KCCA FC 4-3 Green Eagles

Uganda Premier League champions KCCA FC are through to the final of the 2019 CECAFA Kagame Cup after overcoming Green Eagles in a thrilling semifinal encounter played on Friday at Kigali stadium.

KCCA FC overcame a resilient Green Eagles side from Zambia winning the game 4-3.

Normal time ended two all but the 1978 winners scored twice in extra time to eventually win the game and qualify for the final.

Midfielder Allan Okello was instrumental for KCCA FC scoring a brace in normal time before setting up Mike Mutyaba for the third goal.

Teenage striker Sadat Anaku also got onto the score sheet with the fourth goal for Mike Mutebi’s charges. Amity Shamede struck twice while Christopher Chola added the other goal for Green Eagles FC.

Okello who has been brilliant throughout the tournament gave KCCA FC an early lead when he drove through the middle before firing home in the second minute.

Shamede drew the game level in the 37th minute as the opening stanza ended one all.

He scored his second of the day seven minutes into the second half before Okello once again registered his name on the score sheet.

Mutyaba who had replaced Jackson Nunda scored from Okello’s assist in extra time and a few minutes later, Anaku fired home.

Chole added the third for Green Eagles but KCCA FC held on to win and advance to the final.

KCCA FC will now wait for the winner between defending champions Azam FC and AS Maniema in the other semifinal.