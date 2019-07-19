Hardworking defender Isaac Mutanga has signed a one year employment contract with Zambia’s Premier League club, Mufulira Wanderers FC.

Arguably regarded as Zambia’s most successful football club, the Mufulira based Copperbelt was promoted back to top flight in the 2018 season.

He joins the club christened as “Abena Milambo” as a free agent having served his one year tenure at Express for the 2018-2019 season.

The dread-locked solid defender has been featuring at Uganda’s Express FC.

He affirmed his signature on the treasured dotted lines of the employment contract that will keep him at the club until 2020, subject to renewal.

This was after he was subject to a medical to ascertain the full fitness and body stability – a medical examination that he excelled.

Courtesy Isaac Mutanga signs the employment contract at Mufulira Wanderers

It is a big opportunity that I have joined Mufulira Wanderers Football Club. I thank the Almighty God for this opportunity. In the same vein, I wish to thank Express FC and the management where I have been playing. They have been such a wonderful family especially the members of technical, my fellow players, fans and the media people. I salute you and I look forward the next opportunities ahead of me Isaac Mutanga, defender

Courtesy Mutanga passed the medical tests as well before signing

Courtesy Mutanga shows off the employment contract with a Mufulira Wanderers’ club official

Mutanga is known for his diligence once on the field of play and often times, he a key team leader.

He has previously had a stints at Express before he ventured the diaspora pastures with Kenya’s Sofapaka Sports Club and Democratic Republic of Congo’s DC Bukavu Dawa.

Popularly known as Mighty Mufulira Wanderers, the club has won over 50 trophies and has also produced some of the country’s greatest players as 1988 CAF footballer of the year Kalusha Bwalya.

They were relegated in 2008 until they fought their way back to top flight football of late.

The Greens have won the Zambia Premier League title nine times in 1963, 1965, 1966, 1967, 1969, 1976, 1978, 1995 and lately 1996.

They are currently sponsored by money bugs Mopani Copper Mine.

Mufulira Wanderers host their home games at Shinde Stadium in the Mufulira mine township.

A couple of Ugandans play in the Zambia Premier League as Fahad Azizi Bayo (Buildcon), Geofrey Sserunkuma (Napsters), goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya (Forest Rangers) and Samuel Kayongo Junior Ssekamatte at Red Arrows, among others.