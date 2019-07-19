2019 AFCON Final | Friday, 19th July

Senegal Vs Algeria

Cairo International Stadium, Cairo (10:00 PM, EAT)

Uganda Cranes is long gone back home after bowing out at the round of 16 in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The country, however, has an ambassador in Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) trained security officer Dixon Adol “Bond” Okello.

Okello will head all the security operations at the Cairo International Stadium prior to, during and after the final.

Like, he has ably managed to handle the affairs of security at that very main venue throughout the month-long championship; Okello’s exceptional expertise in crowd management and other security operations is expected to shine.

Okello was at his best in the epic and highly charged semi-final clash between Algeria and Nigeria.

A section of Algerian fans in the stands were violent but Okello and his well trained men handled the incident swiftly and professionally, ensuring tranquility as the match progressed.

For starters, Okello is a highly trained FIFA security expert and star has shone brightly having handled high profile FIFA Championships as the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland, CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup matches and now at the AFCON 2019 tourney in Egypt.

The center referee is Cameroon’s Alioum Alioum. This is the third time that CAF communicated yet another referee to handle the final.

Alioum will be assisted by countrymates; Evarist Menkouande (assistant referee 1) and Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue (assistant referee 2)

Eric Arnaud Otogo Castane from Gabon will be the fourth official.

Ali Ahmed Waleed (Sudan) is the assistant referee three whilst the commissioner is Egypt’s Ahmed Mohamed Megahed Osman.

The referee Assessor is Pierre Alain Mounguengui (Gabon), Tunisia’s Khaled Lemkecher as the general coordinator.

Nasiru Sarkintudu Jibril (Nigeria) and Helly Zafrinimanga (Madagascar) are the general coordinators.

Belhassen Malouche from Tunisia is the head of the CAF technical study group.

The marketing officer is Amira Mohamed Amin (Egypt).

There are two media officers in Aliou Goloko (Senegal) and Sannie Ibrahim Darra (Ghana).

French man Millot Benolt is the main video assistant assistant.

Benolt will be assisted by The Gambia’s much experienced Bakary Papa Gassama.

Third Assistant Referee is Zakhele Thusi Granville Siwela from South Africa.

The doping officer assigned for this finale is South Africa’s Efraim Benjamin Kramer.

Match officials:

Center Referee: Alioum Alioum (Cameroon)

Assistant Referee 1: Evarist Menkouande (Cameroon)

Assistant Referee 2: Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue (Cameroon)

Fourth Official: Eric Arnaud Otogo Castane (Gabon)

Assistant Referee 3: Ali Ahmed Waleed (Sudan)

Commissioner: Ahmed Mohamed Megahed Osman (Egypt)

Referee Assessor: Pierre Alain Mounguengui (Gabon)

General Coordinator: Khaled Lemkecher (Tunisia)

Technical Study Group: Belhassen Malouche (Tunisia)

Marketing Officer: Amira Mohamed Amin (Egypt)

Media Officers: Aliou Goloko (Senegal) and Sannie Ibrahim Darra (Ghana)

Security Officer: Dixon Adol Okello (Uganda)

Video Assistant Referee: Millot Benolt (France)

Doping Officer: Efraim Benjamin Kramer (South Africa)

Assistant General Coordinators: Nasiru Sarkintudu Jibril (Nigeria) and Helly Zafrinimanga (Madagascar)

Second Video VAR: Bakary Papa Gassama (Gambia)