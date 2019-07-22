CAF Confederation Cup (Preliminary Round):

1st Leg: 9th – 11th August 2019: Proline (Uganda) Vs Masters Security Services (Malawi) – Kampala

2nd Leg: 23rd – 25th August 2019: Masters Security Services (Malawi) Vs Proline (Uganda) – Blantyre

Uganda’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup competition, Proline Football Club will face Malawi’s Masters Security Services FC in the two legged preliminary round encounters.

Proline will host the first leg between 9th to 11th August 2019 in Kampala.

The return leg will happen between 23rd to 25th August 2019 in Blantyre city.

The successful winner on aggregate over the two legs shall take on either Rwanda’s AS Kigali or Tanzania’s KMC.

For starters, AS Kigali is home to Ugandan born goalkeeper Shamiru Batte and KMC is coached by former Uganda Cranes assistant coach Jackson “Mia Mia” Mayanja.

Other fixtures:

Meanwhile, Somalia’s Mogadishu City Club (MCC) will take on Malindi from Zanzibar.

Sudan’s El Khartoum El Watani will battle Djibouti’s Arta Solar 7.

Democratic Republic of Congo’s Darling Club Motema Pembe will play Star Renard De Loum from Cameroon.

Coastal club Bandari from Kenya is set to play Sudan’s Al Ahly Shandy from Sudan.

Rukinzo of Burundi takes on Triangle FC from Zimbabwe and Azam is set a yet to be confirmed club from Ethiopia.

Botswana club Jwaneng Galaxy, home to Vipers’ former coach Miguel Da Costa takes on Bolton CYC from Mauritius.

Jwaneng Galaxy is in final stages of securing the services of Sports Club Villa’s marksman from the previous season, Bashir Mutanda.