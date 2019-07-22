It is official, exciting midfielder David Bagoole has agreed on personal terms with management of URA Football Club.

Bagoole put pen to paper on the employment contract before the club chairperson David Kizza and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ivan Kakembo in Kampala on Monday, 22nd July 2019.

The development implies that the midfielder may not return to Jinja where he had become a household name having featured for Kirinya-Jinja S.S (now Busoga United) and previously BUL FC.

Brother to former Uganda Cranes midfielder Johnson Bagoole (R.I.P), Bagoole Junior has grown in stature to follow the footsteps of his older brother who ironically played for URA in his career.

After all the legalities are formalized, Bagoole will be unveiled by the URA FC management this week.

In fact, Kawowo Sports has established that Bagoole has been training with the tax collectors for more than a week now.

It will be a dream realized for URA head coach Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa who late last season confessed his undying love for the midfielder.

Bagoole joins the rich collection for the tax collectors ahead of the start of the up-coming 2019-2020 season.

On the same day that Bagoole agreed terms with the club, a new player in Ibrahim Juma Dada, an orthodox hit-man from relegated Nyamityobora was officially unveiled.

Dada joined other earlier signed players as Brian Majwega, Ivan Sserubiri and Mikidadi Ssenyonga.

A few weeks ago, club captain Shafik Kagimu signed a two-year contract extension at the club.

URA FC is gearing up for the pre-season Pilsner FUFA Super Cup tournament where they play Mbarara City at Kakyeka Stadium next Friday.

Ssentongo David “Ngolo Kante Daudi” Bagoole during his epoch at BUL in action against URA at Kakindu Stadium.

The tax collectors target their fifth Uganda Premier League silverware having been successful in 2006, 2006–2007, 2008–2009 and recently during the 2010–2011 season.

For the Uganda Cup, URA FC has won three times in 2005, 2011–2012 and lately 2013–2014.