Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club continues with the soul searching process during the players’ primary transfer window in preparation for the new season.

On Monday, 22nd July 2019, the tax collectors’ funded club unveiled yet another new signing in forward Ibrahim Juma Dada.

Dada, 20, is recruited to URA from relegated Nyamityobora FC, a club where he scored seven league goals – including a hat-trick against Police in their 4-1 victory during the Uganda Premier League at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Accompanied by his representative, Ronald “Ronnie Santos” Nuwagira, Dada signed a three year deal that will keep at the club until 2022 with an option of renewal upon satisfactory service.

“I am happy that one of my top guns has joined URA FC. Ibrahim Juma Dada is a good young striker and willing to learn as he works towards becoming a better player” Nuwagira spoke of his client.

URA FC Ibrahim Juma Dada (left) signs the employment contract accompanied by his agent, Ronnie Santos on Monday

Dada is that orthodox center half with plenty of time on his side given his youthfulness.

He is one sort of a center forward who will sweat his shins out to tire out the defenders.

Dada is strong in the air and shoots with either feet.

He joins Ivan Sserubiri, Mikadadi Ssenyonga and Brian Majwega among the club’s new signings.

The club skipper Shafik “Kuchi” Kagimu penned a two year contract extension at the club.

In preparation for the 2019-2020 season, the club has released a number of old guards to create room for the in-coming players.

URA FC has won the Uganda Premier League trophy four times in 2006, 2006–2007, 2008–2009 and lately during the 2010–2011 season.

They have won the Uganda Cup thrice in 2005, 2011–2012 and lately 2013–2014.