Irfan Afridi is increasingly becoming a memory with his name missing from the released 25 man squad for the World Challenge League.

Before his ban by the ICC Irfan was the stand out performer for Uganda during the WCL held in Kampala and at the Division 4 qualifiers in Malaysia in 2018.

However, he was unfortunately stopped from bowling during the Division 3 WCL tournament in Oman and since then he has been off the national team radar.

For him to return to international cricket he needs to be tested at one of the few ICC accredited centers to be allowed to bowl again in international cricket.

Despite being the only Ugandan to have scored a century in the last three years his batting has not been considered worthy of a place in the side.

Arthur Kyobe, Kenneth Waiswa, Bilal Hassan, Shahzad Kamal and Ronak Patel are back in contention for a place in the side.

The experienced Deus Muhumuza made himself unavailable for selection due to work commitments and is one of the many senior players unavailable.

Youngsters Frank Akankwasa, Robinson Obuya, and Richard Agamire have been given a chance to shine and compete for places ahead of the tournament in November.

The tournament will be hosted by Hong Kong from November 26 to December 10 where the cricket cranes will compete against five other teams Kenya, Jersey, Bermuda, Italy and hosts Hong Kong.

Full Training Squad