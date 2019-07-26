Saturday July 27, 2019

Al Haji Hussein Guled stadium, Djibouti 6pm

Uganda Cranes begin their quest for another African Championship (Chan) finals with a preliminary round away first leg tie against Somalia.

CAF Media Taddeo Lwanga (right) closes danger man Alphonse Yao Kouame (11) during the CHAN 2018 match

The clash that will see interim head coach Abdallah Mubiru in charge of a first a competitive assignment for the Cranes will be played in Djibouti at the Al Hussein Guled stadium.

Mubiru is confident the team will pick a decent result that will see them finish the job in the return leg in Kampala a week later.

“We are ready,” stated Mubiru on arrival in Djibouti. “The players are ready and focused and looking forward to get better result,” he added.

“Everyone is working towards to the expectation of a national team player. Our main target is to get a good result that will put us in a front seat ahead of the return match.

Team News

There are no injuries reported in the camp with all players raring to go.

Key Stats

This will be the 19 th meeting between the two nations in all competitions and international friendlies

meeting between the two nations in all competitions and international friendlies Uganda has won a record 14, lost 2 and drawn 3 in the process

The last meeting between the two sides was in CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup 2011 which Cranes won 4-0.

Somalia beat Uganda 2-0 in the preliminary round of the 1974 Afcon qualifiers but Cranes overturned deficit with a 5-0 win at Nakivubo.

Uganda are targeting qualification to a record 5 th Chan finals while Somalia are seeking maiden qualification.

Chan finals while Somalia are seeking maiden qualification. Somalia has previously been coached by Ugandans; Sam Ssimbwa, Haruna Mawa and Charles Livingstone Mbabazi who is ironically assistant coach to Abdallah Mubiru at the moment.

Probable Cranes XI

Charles Lukwago (GK), Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, Timothy Awany ©, John Revita, Taddeo Lwanga, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Allan Okello, Allan Kyambadde, Patrick Kaddu and Shafik Kagimu