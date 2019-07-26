Timothy Awany’s transfer to Israel Premier League side Ashdod FC is officially complete.

Action from KCCA away to Bright Stars [Photo: KCCA Media] Ismael Kiyonga | Kawowo Sports

The defender, currently with the Uganda Cranes team in Djibouti for the 2020 Chan qualifiers signed with the side before the team departed for the tie against Somalia.

Awany, who joined KCCA as a teenager straight from Kibuli SS will most likely link up with his new bosses after Uganda’s return match against Somalia.

“Everything is now done and dusted in regards to his move,” a close source to both the club and player confirmed to Kawowo Sports. “He will travel to Israel on return from Djibouti but could be available for the return match,” a source added.

The defender was part of the Uganda Cranes team at the Afcon in Egypt and featured in two games including one against Senegal in the round of 16.

He leaves KCCA after winning league titles, Uganda Cup and also guiding the club to the group stages of both Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup.

Although KCCA is yet to confirm the deal, Ashdod already did and have put him on the player roaster for the forthcoming season.

His representative Godfrey Kayemba Solo could neither confirm nor deny the move but admitted to get back to us when all is complete.

About Ashdod FC

The club was formed as recent as 2009 and won promotion to the premier league in 2013/14 season.

Its full name is Football Club Ironi Ashdod and hosts their games at Yud-Alef stadium, Ashdod that has a capacity of 8,200.

They have never won the title in Israel and finished 12th last season on a 14-league team table.