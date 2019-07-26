All Stars Kampala Association (ASKA)

Official launch: Saturday, 3rd August 2019

At Nsambya playground (9 AM)

All preparations to have a successful launch for the All Stars Kampala Association (ASKA) are currently underway.

For starters, ASKA is a newly founded body of retired and some active footballers that dates its creation year to 2018.

This body was purposely created to seek lasting solutions to the fate of footballers (active and retired) to address their concerns.

Former Uganda Cranes left back Abubaker Tabula is main ambassador of this association.

Founded by South African based retired footballer George Kagugube Bukenya, who formerly played for City Lads and Express among others, the body also has remarkable faces as Steven Bengo, Abed Bironse, Faruku Osama, Henry Mukwaya, Davis Kasenge, among others.

With a bold message of hope, the ASKA founders stress that fact that this body is not involved in any sort of politicking – football wise or the main stream politics.

“We are purely in for footballing interests. We want to front the case of active and retired footballers. When it comes to retired footballers, there is need to streamline how best this crop of people can survive after service which is always the key element. Ex-internationals should not be beggars of sorts. They need to have planned for their retired as they climax” Bukenya noted.

Given that background, ASKA is set to have a grand launch on Saturday, 3rd August 2019 at the Nsambya play ground in Kampala.

“ASKA group was founded in 2018 and it is a fully registered body. We shall have the major launch on Saturday, 3rd August 2019 at Nsambya Play ground in Kampala starting by 9 AM. We have invited very many guests including the head of football in Uganda, Moses Magogo. We want to address the issues of footballers (active and retired)” Bukenya added.

Besides out-reach programs where a number of sensitization and counseling sessions are carried out, ASKA is also involved in public community engaging activities as cleaning and football games.

Recently, there was a public cleaning session at Kamwokya Kifumbira.

“We want to see current and retired footballers live a decent life. We shall involve all stake holders” UK based Serena Birabwa noted.

ASKA will also organize football games with domestic tours across the country to recruit as many people as possible.