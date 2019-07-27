Former national champion Ponsiano Lwakataka is daring two-time Pearl of Africa Rally winner Manvir Baryan ahead of next weekend’s African championship event.

Lwakataka will be featuring in the POAUR for the first time in six years.

The Shell V-Power sponsored event due August 1-3 has attracted fifty crews including Kenya’s Manvir Baryan who current holds back-to-back victories and is also the reigning Africa rally champion.

“I have not encountered Manvir before in his Skoda nor watched him race. But I know he has dominated Pearl rally with big margins.

“My target is to break his dominance, not letting him win all stages as it has been before. I will try everything possible not to make it easy for him,” said Lwakataka.

Lwakataka has always been a force to reckon with. In 2004 he was unable make it to the ramp despite finishing second overall.

Lwakataka finally got the POAUR win in 2011.

He is however aware that the odds going into next weekend’s event are highly stacked in favour of the Kenyan.

“Being an African champion makes Manvir obviously a good driver. And his Skoda is a big bonus on his side.

“The Skoda will have a big advantage over my car through the tight stages in Kayunga. But I will overlook that and just push to the limits.

“What I know it is going to be an exciting battle with the Skoda. I am just looking forward to it and let’s see how it will end,” he added.

Lwakataka is also in search for maximum points as he fights to pull the gap between him and championship leader Ronald Sebuguzi.

Lwakataka and co-driver Samuel Mugisha are currently third on the NRC leaderboard; 80 points behind leader Ronald Sebuguzi.

“Once we hit our Pearl rally target we shall be assured of enough points for the championship.”

Lwakataka managed to win the third round of the National Rally Championship in May.