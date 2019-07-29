Ugandan defender Shafik Bakaki signed a two year deal with Zambian Super League giants Nkana Football Club.

Bakaki completed the move to the 12 – time Zambia Premier League champions from Uganda Premier League record holders Sports Club Villa.

He has formerly played at Express and Vipers Sports Clubs, also in Uganda.

Capped five times for Uganda Cranes, Bakaki becomes the third Ugandan player ever to play for Nkana after striker Tony “Ten” Odur and midfielder Peter Katumba.

In Zambia, he joins a couple of other Ugandans as Geofrey Sserunkuma (Napsa Stars), Fahad Bayo (Buildcon), goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya (Forest Rangers) and striker Umaru Kasumba (Zesco United), among others.

Before signing in Zambia, Bakaki had been linked to moves in Malaysia, Rwanda and clubs in his native country.