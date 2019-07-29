Umar Kasumba left the Kenya Premier League for Zambia top flight football.

Kasumba signed a two year deal with the reigning Zambia Super League champions Zesco United Football Club.

The lanky Ugandan center forward had a phenomenal season in Kenya during the 2018 – 2019 season, scoring 19 goals to his name at Sofapaka in all competitions.

The deal was brokered by FIFA Players’ agent Ronald “Ronnie Santos” Niwagira.

“One of our big guns and Ugandan striker Umaru Kasumba joined Zesco United, the champions of Zambia premier league where he signed two years contract after finishing his contract at Sofapaka. As Ronnie Santos sports management , we wish him the best, we thank Zesco Utd for giving us a chance to work with you again” Santos noted.

Kasumba becomes the latest Ugandan to move to Zambia after Shafik Bakaki’s move to Nkana.

Other Ugandans as Geofrey Sserunkuma (Napsa Stars), Fahad Bayo (Buildcon) and goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya (Forest Rangers) are also in Zambia.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Striker Umar Kasumba (left) attempts to shoot against Bright Stars during his SC Villa epoch back in the days.

Kasumba had played for Sports Club Villa and Police in Uganda before seeking greener pastures in Kenya where he instantly became a household name.