Kitende based Uganda Premier League (UPL) outfit Vipers Sports Club has officially unveiled the new players ahead of the 2019 – 2020 season.

The three time UPL winners have on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 unveiled 13 players before the media at their St Mary’s Kitende fortress.

These include goalkeeper Denis Kiggundu, defenders Rashid Toha, Paul Willa, Ahmed Amayo and Jacob Okao.

Others are midfielders Siraje Sentamu, Frank “Zagga” Tumwesigye, Abdul Karim Watambala, Richard Basangwa, Najib Iga, Allan Kayiwa as well as two forwards Henry Kitegenyi and Denis Mwemezi.

Promoted from St Mary’s SS Team:

Six of these new players have been promoted from the famous St Mary’s SS team, the reigning champions of the national copa championships.

The promoted players are Kiggundu, Okao, Amayo, Watambala, Basangwa and Iga.

Returnees:

Two players Tumwesigye who was on loan at Express last season and hard tackling midfielder Sentamu (from Uganda Revenue Authority) return home.

Fresh faces:

The rest of the new players Mwemezi (Ssese Ssaza), Toha (Onduparaka), Willa (Police), Kayiwa (Tooro United) and Kitegenyi (Kansai Plascon) are fresh recruits from other clubs.

“I am set for the new challenge ahead of me. It is a big opportunity that I return to a place I call as home” Tumwesigye noted.

Another new signing Toha is glad to be have joined such a competitive club as Vipers Sports Club.

The towering center forward who spent five seasons at Onduparaka is ready to compete and win a slot on the team.

“I am happy to be here (Vipers Sports Club) and ready to compete in a sporting way to serve the club and contribute immensely” Toha stated.

The unveiling ceremony was also graced by the club’s technical development manager Eddie Butindo, head of marketing Simon Ssekankya, club chairman George William Mulindwa and the president Lawrence Mulindwa (Dr.).

The club president lauded the successive progression of youngsters from the academy side and the school team to the senior club team.

“Seeing many young players graduate from the school team and our academy team to the real senior team is a dream come true. This is what we have been working for over the years. With the new technical team in place, we are in the right direction” Mulindwa remarked.

Released:

Players as Yayo Lutimba (left back), Joseph Jjanjali (forward), Ibrahim Kiyemba (defender), Karim Niyigizimana (right back) and Duncan Sseninde (left attacker) have been shown the exit door.

Moses Waiswa was sold to South Africa’s Super Sport United and former skipper Tadeo Lwanga is finalizing a move to Egypt.

The new club captain therefore will be defender Halid Lwaliwa.

Also the technical team of led by Edward Golola (head coach) and Richard Wasswa (assistant) was also confirmed.

Meanwhile, the club also officially unveiled its state of art 47 seater bus.

Vipers Sports Club New Players (2019 – 2020):

Goalkeeper: Denis Kiggundu (Promoted from St Mary’s SS)

Right Back: Paul Willa (From Police)

Center Halfs: Rashid Toha (From Onduparaka), Ahmed Amayo (Promoted from St Mary’s SS) and Jacob Okao (Promoted from St Mary’s SS)

Holding midfielder: Siraje Sentamu (From URA)

Creative midfielders: Frank “Zagga” Tumwesigye (Returned from Loan at Express), Najib Iga (Promoted from St Mary’s SS), Allan Kayiwa (From Tooro United)

Left wingers: Abdul Karim Watambala (Promoted from St Mary’s SS)