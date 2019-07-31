Jerry Kamanzi, a Ugandan midfielder has signed a two year deal with Leiston Football Club.

The development was duly confirmed by the club’s official website in a statement;

Leiston Football Club announces that midfielder Jerry Kamanzi has joined the club. Everyone at Leiston FC would like to welcome Jerry to the club and wish him all the very best at the club. Leiston FC Website

Leiston F.C Jerry Kamanzi being unveiled officially at Leiston Football Club

Kamanzi was signed from Needham Market, his immediate past club.

He has also previously featured at AFC Sudbury, Colchester United, Maldon & Tiptree as well as Thurrock.

Kamanzi was a fans’ favourite at Bloomfields last season.

At Victory Road, he penned a two year deal that will keep him at the club until 2021.

Founded in 1880, Leiston FC remains one of the oldest football clubs in the United Kingdom, owing its founding to Richard Garrett Engineering Works.

They feature in Southern League Premier Division Central and last season, they finished 19th out of the 22 clubs.

Leiston Football Club is also christened as the “Blues”, based in Leiston, Suffolk, England.

They are currently members of the Southern League Premier Division Central and host the home matches at Victory Road.

Other signings:

The Blues has also signed former Ipswich defender Tom Woerndl as well as two former Real Mallorca academy midfielders Serra Parrondo and Sebastia Pons Llado.