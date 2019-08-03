CHAN 2020 Qualifiers (2 nd Leg, 1 st Round)

Uganda Cranes 4-1 Somalia (*Aggregate: 7-2)

Striker Henry Patrick Kaddu scored a hat-trick as Uganda Cranes easily out-witted Somalia 4-1 during the return leg for the opening round of the CHAN 2020 Qualifiers at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo on Saturday.

Fellow KCCA club-mate Allan Kyambadde added the other as Uganda Cranes booked a berth to the next round of the qualifiers where they are bound to face either Burundi or South Sudan.

Daud Abdullahi Tubal poked home a late – late consolation for the visitors who bow out 7-2 on aggregate.

Kaddu scored the opening goal through a penalty spot just after three minutes. The penalty resulted from a high boot from Sid Ali Bana Haji that injured the face of Kaddu after a teasing ball into the area from the right by Allan Okello.

Okello missed from 20 yards, curling over the crossbar from 20 yards after being released by Allan Kyambadde on 10 minutes.

Ten minutes later, Uganda Cranes left back Mustafa Kizza struck a great free-kick onto the crossbar from 30 yards after a tip from goalkeeper Hassan Ibrahim Ali. The free-kick had been awarded by referee Mohamed El Treefe after defender Sid brought down Kyambadde.

Kaddu’s would be second goal on the evening was disallowed following an earlier off-side call after 22 minutes.

A minute after the half-hour mark, midfielder Ibrahim Sadam Juma missed finding the target from close range after being set up by Kyambadde.

Somalia’s first threat at the Uganda Cranes goal arrived in the 33rd minute when Mohamed Abdiwali Abdirahman bulleted over goalkeeper Charles Lukwago.

Defender John Revita fouled Mahad Hussein Basey from 30 yards and the resultant free-kick by Hussein was parried over for a corner kick by Lukwago.

Barely nine minutes to the break, Kyambadde doubled Uganda Cranes lead following a solo effort.

Kaddu found his second goal on the day, still from the spot after Allan Kayiwa was tripped in the area. Fresh from AFCON 2019, Kaddu sent the goalkeeper Ibrahim Ali the wrong way.

When the second half returned, Allan Kayiwa was rested for teenager Bright Anukani.

Three minutes into the second half, Kaddu completed his hat-trick with a great glancing header off Okello’s curling corner for the third personal goal, Uganda Cranes’ fourth.

Unlike after the first two goals, Kaddu this time round kissed the jersey and pointed to the skies in glorification of the Lord.

On 50 minutes, Somalia nearly pulled after a goal after midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba’s back pass to goalie Lukwago was almost intercepted by Hassan Feisal Ahmed.

Kizza had a free-kick curled out from 25 yards on 52 minutes before Anukani forced a fingertip save from the goalkeeper.

Somalia’s Feysal Hassan Hashi replaced the injured the Mahad Hussein Basey after 65 minutes.

Uganda Cranes technical team introduced striker Dan Sserunkuma on to for hat-trick hero Henry Patrick Kaddu for their second change of the evening.

Somalia forward Farhan Mohamed Ahmed had a weak shot on target well tamed by goalie Lukwago inside the goal area with 11 minutes to play.

The third and final change for Uganda Cranes was made 7 minutes to full time when midfielder Shafik Kuchi Kagimu replaced Okello.

Kizza had a ground free-kick saved by Somalia goalkeeper Hassan Ibrahim Ali with five minutes to play.

Daud picked the consolation for Somalia in the closing stages of the game after a school-boy mistake by Lukwago who failed to handle a high ball.

Uganda Cranes will now face the winner between South Sudan and Burundi during the final round of qualification for the CHAN 2020 tournament.

South Sudan will host Burundi on Sunday, 4th August 2019 at Lugogo. Burundi won the first leg 2-0 in Bujumbura last weekend.

The final tournament for CHAN 2020 will be hosted by Cameroon.

FUFA Media Uganda Cranes XI

Uganda Cranes XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Paul Willa, Musitafa Kizza, Mustafa Mujuzi, John Revita, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Allan Kyambadde, Muzamir Mutyaba, Henry Patrick Kaddu (77’ Dan Sserunkuma), Allan Okello (83’ Shafik Kuchi Kagimu), Allan Kayiwa (46’ Bright Anukani)

Substitutes Not Used: James Alitho (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Patrick Mbowa, Tom Masiko