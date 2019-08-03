The Victoria Cup match between Uganda Rugby Cranes and Zambia has been postponed.

The match had earlier been scheduled for next Saturday, August 10 at Kyadondo but has been pushed a further on request of the Zambia Rugby Union.

In a statement released by the Uganda Rugby Union, Zambia cited a change in their travel plan as the reason for the change.

“This is to inform our stakeholders that the Uganda Rugby Cranes vs Zambia game scheduled for 10th August 2019 at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds has been postponed by a week and will now be held on 17th August 2019,” the statement from URU reads.

The Rugby Cranes lost to Zimbabwe in their last game 31-26 at Legends.

