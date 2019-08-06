KCCA FC have confirmed the signing of defender John Revita from rivals Express FC.

The news was confirmed in a video circulated on the club’s social media platforms.

Details of the deal remained undisclosed but its understood he joins the league champions as a free agent after he failed to agree on a new contract with his former club.

Revita is a highly rated defender and is seen as a perfect replacement for Timothy Awany who has left the Lugogo based club for Ashdod of Israel.

He officially becomes the third signing at KCCA after Simon Sserunkuma (Tooro United) and Erisa Ssekisambu (unattached).