Geoffrey Sserunkuma says he is ready for another challenge at top level after signing for new league entrants Wakiso Giants.

The former Horizon, Lweza, Police and KCCA striker was confirmed among the new signings at the Wakiso based club and joins a host of new faces as the club prepares for life in the top division.

“It’s another moment to challenge myself at top level,” Sserunkuma told the club website. “Wakiso Giants is an ambitious club and I will use my experience to help them achieve their objectives,” he added.

His coach Kefa Kisala also feels that Sserunkuma’s attributes including being a true professional will add a lot to the club.

“His professionalism, dedication, discipline and experience is unquestionable,” he said. “On top of that, he has quality needed at this level and we are glad to have him in our ranks,” he added.

Sserunkuma joins Ivan Ssebuguzi (KU), Aggrey Madoi (Free Agent), Simon Namwanja (Proline), Duncan Sseninde (Vipers – loan), Ibrahim Kiyemba (Vipers), Derrick Emukule (Ndejje University), Muwadda Mawejje (KCCA) and Hassan Ssenyonjo (Mawokota/Aspire Academy) as new faces at the club.