FUFA Primary Schools Championship (Odilo)

: Rays of Grace Primary School 1-0 Oasis Annex Primary School Third place: Bright Valley Primary School 2-0 Busumbu Primary School.

Rays of Grace Primary School from Buikwe district emerged winners of the inaugural FUFA Primary Schools championship (Odilo) after defeating Oasis Annex Primary School in the final played at FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

Captain Leonard Kasanya scored the lone goal in the final to give his team victory and encrypt their names as the first-ever winners.

The final graced by FUFA President Moses Magogo was closely contested until the closing stages of the game when he fired home the all-important game.

Kasanya a Primary six pupil was influential for his team throughout the tournament scoring vital goals.

He ended the tournament with four goals scoring in each of the games that Rays of Grace played.

In the quarterfinals, Rays of Grace won 2-1 against Citizen Primary School from Makindye, Kampala and the skipper scored the winning goal.

They went ahead to eject Bright Valley Primary School from Gulu district with Kasanya scoring a brace.

Oasis Annex Primary School, on the other hand, ejected Busumbu Primary School and Tooro Boarding Primary School in the semifinals and quarterfinals respectively.

The winners and runners-up will represent Uganda in the FEASSA Games that will take place in Arusha, Tanzania this month.

Bright Valley took the third-place playoff after Busumbu Primary School 2-0.

Kasanya was named the most valuable player while his teammate Francis Omongolit was named the best goalkeeper after conceding only two goals.

Viera Arituijuka from Green Valley Primary School ended the tournament as the top goalscorer with seven goals six coming against God’s Grace from Serere district.

Team Awards

Fairplay Award: Green Valley from (Mbarara district)

Champions: Rays of Grace Primary School (Buikwe district)

Runners-up: Oasis Annex Primary School (Arua district)

Third place: Green Valley Primary School (Gulu District)

Fourth place: Busumbu Primary School (Mbale district)

Individual Awards