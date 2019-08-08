At the age of 12, Leonard Kasanya already harbours dreams of donning the Uganda Cranes jersey.

Like it is the case for any footballer, playing for the national team is a much-treasured opportunity that not only brings pride but a chance to represent your country.

Kasanya, a Primary six pupil at Rays of Grace Primary School in Buikwe district was named the Most Valuable Player(MVP) as his team lifted the inaugural edition of the FUFA Primary Schools Championship (Odilo).

The immensely talented midfielder scored the lone goal in the final against Oasis Annex from Arua district on Wednesday at FUFA Technical Centre.

For anyone who watched Kasanya play during the tournament, there is no doubt about his abilities at such a tender age.

It is not surprising that he was summoned in the Junior Cranes squad that commenced preparations ahead of the U15 CECAFA Championship in Eritrea.

“I watched the Uganda Cranes play at Africa Cup of Nations and I was inspired. I want to work hard and play for the national team one day.”

Who is Kasanya?

Born on 11th November 2006 to Matiya Luboobi and Pascazia Nassazi in Ssanje, Masaka district, Leonard Kasanya is the eldest in the family of five.

He started playing football at Sabina Primary School where he was spotted two years ago by Robert Kiwanuka, the director of Rays of Grace Primary School.

The rise of Rays of Grace

For a school that was founded in 2015, Rays of Grace Primary School has become the force to reckon with in Primary Schools’ football.

According to director Kiwanuka, they have managed to win eight trophies this year in different age categories.

Kiwanuka got in touch with partners from Colorado Christian University and set up the school in a bid to help the vulnerable children.

“We started the school to help the less privileged children but being talented would be an added advantage,” said Kiwanuka.

To prove that the school is determined to become a household name in producing good players, they recruited coaches with a good history in nurturing young players. These include Hamza Lutalo, Michael Kabali, and Sam Lwanga.

With the Primary School section already established, Kiwanuka indicates that their next project is to build a sports complex and also set up a Secondary School in the near future.