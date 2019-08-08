Uganda Cranes midfielder Micheal Azira has left Canada-based Montreal Impact to join Chicago Fire in a swap deal.

Impact traded Azira in exchange for defender Jorge Corrales from Chicago – a former Cuban international.

This is the fourth MLS club Azira is joining after playing for the Seattle Sounders (2014-15), Colorado Rapids (2016-18) and the Impact (2018-19).

Azira has had a stellar season with Impact featuring in their first 15 games this season, with 13 starters before he left for international duty at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

21-year-old Shamit Shome is expected to replace Azira in the Impact squad with him departing for new grounds south.

© Kawowo Sports Micheal Azira racing for the ball in Uganda Cranes’ World Cup qualifying match against Congo Brazzaville at Namboole

Azira leaves a legacy of being “a tough-tackling defensive midfielder” according to the official MLS Soccer website, garnering 120 regular-season appearances in his MLS career, with one goal and four assists.