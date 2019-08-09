Disability is not inability just like the old adage says and People With Disabilities (PWDs) have always proved this.

Gulu Wheelchair Basketball Club is a good example of the aforementioned saying. Started in 2007 by Paul Acaye, an IT expert by profession, the club has grown in stature currently home to 20 players.

However, like it is the case with several other sports disciplines in the country, the team based in Northern Uganda still faces challenges to do with finances and lack of facilities.

On Friday, the club received timely support from National Basketball League outfit Power Basketball Club in conjunction with their sponsors Betway.

Items including six balls, two sets of jerseys and truck suits worth five million shillings were handed over to the team on Friday at Lugogo Indoor Arena.

While handing over the items, the betting firm’s Public Relations Manager Clive Kyazze indicated it is their objective to develop sports by providing help where need be.

“Whereas we are here for business, it is equally important to give back to our communities especially through sports. When Gulu Wheelchair Basketball Club reached out to us, we were touched by their story and had to extend our support.”

Acaye was grateful for the support and believes this will help them become a better brand.

“We have been suffering, with each player dressing in different kits but with branded jerseys, this makes us a better brand. The balls will help us in training and the games we play,” he said.



Power Basketball Club players who attended the function that was climaxed with an exhibition game were moved with the ability of the disabled players and called upon other companies and individuals to offer their support.

With no formal league for Wheelchair Basketball in place, Gulu Basketball Club plays against different teams once in a while.

Currently, Uganda has four Wheelchair basketball teams that are; Gulu, Kampala, Masindi and Lira but the latter is semi-active.