A group of armed forces will gather at the Motorsports Arena, Busiika on the 6th October not to keep law but for the inaugural Armed forces motocross championship.

The championship was officially launched on Friday at the Kololo airstrip. The event was attended by the States Sports minister Charles Bakabulindi, National Council of Sports secretary Bernard Ogwel, FMU President Dusman Okee and Uganda army officials.

“This championship is basically to appreciate all our armed forces be it military, police or even wildlife authority that protects our wildlife.

“We strongly believe that its important for the Uganda armed forces and the civil society to understand that they are one.

“As the motocross family we want to come and celebrate these people through the sport,” said Barak Orland; the FMU Deputy vice president in charge of motorcycling.

The championship will attract servicemen from Africa and Europe.

“We expect to receive foreign riders from different forces across the world. All the East African countries will represent, zambia, South Africa Israel, Spain, Germany and many more countries,” added Orland.

Paddy Akunda, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces spokesperson applauded the initiative.

“Our interest in the sport is not questioned at all. We shall always support an initiative that is after a good cause. We shall definitely be part of this.

“Certainly this championship will strengthen our international relationship with all the countries that will take part. And that is good for the country,” said Akunda.

The money collected from the event will go towards developing the social life of the armed forces, through hospitals and schools.

The event will be organised under international standards as Uganda prepares to host the FIM Africa motocross championship next year.