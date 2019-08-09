National Basketball League | Friday, 9th August 2019 | Lugogo indoor stadium

KCCA Leopards Vs JKL Dolphins – 6:30 PM

Power Vs KIU Titans – 8:30 PM

With about three games left to the climax of the regular season in the National Basketball League, JKL Lady Dolphins and KCCA Leopards top the table in the women’s league.

JKL Lady Dolphins occupy the first position with a 15-1 performance whereas KCCA Leopards follow closely at 13- 2.

The clash between the two thus comes timely as the playoff season draws closer.

KCCA Leopards have had a scintillating performance with an unbeaten run in the second round so far.

Their only two losses this season have come against JKL Dolphins in the season opener and the other against UCU Lady Canons.

With Judith Nansobya, Joy Chemutai, Cynthia Irakunda and Martha Soigi among other enjoying rich form currently, KCCA Leopards can only hope that they come in good shape on Friday.

They will, however, have to deal with a JKL side that has the best shooters in the league.

Besides Brenda Ekone of Nkumba Lady Marines and KCCA’s Nansobya who top the scoring charts in first and second position respectively, the next two players on the list come from JKL Lady Dolphins.

That is Jamila ‘Zama’ Nansikombi and Hope Akello.

JKL Dolphins won the reverse fixture 70-49 a game where Nansikombi dropped 20 points.