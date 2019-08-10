Ivan Bogere gave Proline a massive start to their maiden CAF Confederation cup with a hatrick against Malawi side Masters Security FC in their preliminary round first leg clash at Startimes stadium, Lugogo on Saturday.

Bogere put the hosts Proline in an early lead on 17 minute. A brace later in the second half secured the 3-0 victory.

The victory gives Proline a huge advantage ahead of the return leg due 23rd August in Malawi.

“First, I thank God for helping us take this victory. Then our managers and the coach who have always been by our side to ensure we are fit for the game.

“The coach has played the biggest role behind this victory. Our coach had to intensify the training knowing that we are going for a big stage.

“I believe we already had the win in hand considering what coach took us through in preparations. He was just after that, and we are thankful we got the success,” said an excited Bogere.

The young striker who only recently was playing for Buwekula in the Buganda region tournament; the Masaza Cup was emotional after the win.

With his mother in the stands during the match, Bogere says; his family has kept him focussed in wanting to achieve.

“My performance today was all about my mother. My father died before he could have a chance to see me play since he was sick and could not attend my games, but he used to read about me in papers.

“For this game, I made sure my mother attends which gave me the satisfaction. I dedicate this win to her,” added Bogere.

Bogere who managed to score 14 goals for Proline last season is expected to play a key role for Proline when the 2019/20 Uganda premier League season begins next month.