2019 All Africa Games: 19 th – 31 st August

Host Country: Morocco

For a long epoch now, boxing has remained the main medal hunt for Uganda in various competitions at all levels – regionally, All Africa Games, Common Wealth and the Olympics.

Upon this rich background, the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) has never disappointed to assemble a formidable team of talented and committed boxers.

As team Uganda takes shape for the 2019 All Africa Games in Morocco, the boxing wing has confirmed eight fighters and two officials who will be part of the mainstream delegation.

The team was announced at Lugogo in Kampala before a heavy media representation in the attendance of harmonic UBF president Moses Muhangi.

We are delighted to announce a team of eight Boxers and two officials who represent the nation at the All Africa games. I call upon our representatives to put up spirited performances and rise the Ugandan flag. We wanted to have many Boxers but both Uganda Olympic Committee and National Council of Sports told us that they don’t have enough funds to facilitate us. Moses Muhangi, President Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF)

UBF The enviable pose for the boxers and some officials

Team composition:

The team has 6 men and two women. They will be skippered by Musa Shadir Bwogi, a welterweight fighter.

Others on the team include; Champion Busingye (Light fly – 49kg), Isaac Masembe (Bantam – 56Kg), Josehua Tukamuhebwa (Lightweight – 60Kg), David Kavuma Ssemujju (middleweight – 75 Kg) and super heavyweight (91kg) fighter in Solomon Geko.

The women duo of Hellen Baleke (Middle Weight – 75 Kg) and Jalia Nalia (Bantam Weight – 56 Kg) completes the team.

Coaches:

Meddie Hassan Mulandi is the head coach for the team that will be assisted by Mercy Mukankusi.

For starters, the 12th Africa Games will take place from 19th to 31st August in Rabat, Morocco.

Morocco will be hosting these games for the very first time.

In 2015, the Uganda boxing team had the likes of Sula Segawa, Fazil Juma, Nasil Bashir, Mukiibi Tonny, Kayondo Paul, Reagan Simbwa and Willy Kyakonye.

Full Team:

Men

Light Fly (49Kg): Champion Busingye

Champion Busingye Bantam (56Kg): Isaac Masembe

Isaac Masembe Lightweight (60Kg): Joshua Tukamuhebwa

Joshua Tukamuhebwa Super Heavyweight (91kg): Solomon Geko

Solomon Geko Welterweight (69Kg): Shadir Musa Bwogi (Captain)

Shadir Musa Bwogi (Captain) Middleweight (75 Kg): David Kavuma Semujju

Women:

Middle Weight (75 Kg): Hellen Baleke

Hellen Baleke Bantam Weight (56 Kg): Jalia Nalia

