Uganda’s top-ranked female kickboxer Patricia Apolot has vowed to crush Kenyan fighter Joyce Awino in their rematch slated for 31st August 2019 at Smiles Corner Hotel in Kireka, Kampala.

Christened the Black Pearl, Apolot will return to the ring against Awino in the African title fight dubbed “The Revelation Night of 1000 Punches”

The two fought on 29th April this year in Tororo and Apolot won by knockout.

Apolot says she will not take her opponent for granted and promises to retain the belt.

“Personally, I don’t want to talk a lot but rather show my abilities in the ring. I believe I’m in good shape and I have been training hard to make sure I don’t disappoint my fans,” she said.

“I don’t want to talk about my opponents but of course she is a good fighter and I respect her.”

The fight is in low kick style sanctioned by both Uganda Kickboxing Federation (UKF) and World Kickboxing Federation (WKF).

Isaac Olupot the fighter promoter revealed that all the undercards will feature kickboxers from Eastern Uganda where Apolot is the patron.

These will come from districts such as Ngora, Serere, Bugiri and Tororo among others.

Apolot has been involved in 21 professional fights winning 12 by knockout and yet to lose any bout.