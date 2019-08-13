Uganda national boxing team skipper Shadir Musa Bwogi is optimistic for good performance in the forthcoming All Africa Games in Morocco.

The bombers final squad comprising of six male and two female boxers was named on Tuesday.

Bwogi believes the team is in perfect shape and they are ready to fight.

“I am ready to represent my country together with my colleague. I strongly believe we are in good shape and ready to achieve in Morocco,” he said.

“We have been training for three weeks and this has helped us to get in good shape. I’m confident the team traveling will come back triumph.”

To get the final team, there were a series of trials and the squad had to camp in Luzira in a bid to prepare well.

Besides Bwogi, the other male boxers on the team include; Champion Busingye, Isaac Masembe, Joshua Tukamuhebwa, Solomon Geko and David Kavuma Semujju.

The female boxers are Hellen Baleke and Jalia Nalia in the middleweight and bantamweight respectively.

The 13th edition of All Africa Games will be hosted in Rabat, Morocco between 19th -31st August 2019.

Full Team:

Men

Light Fly (49Kg): Champion Busingye

Bantam (56Kg): Isaac Masembe

Lightweight (60Kg): Joshua Tukamuhebwa

Super Heavyweight (91kg): Solomon Geko

Welterweight (69Kg): Shadir Musa Bwogi (Captain)

Middleweight (75 Kg): David Kavuma Semujju

Women:

Middle Weight (75 Kg): Hellen Baleke

Bantam Weight (56 Kg): Jalia Nalia

Officials: