West Nile based FUFA Big League outfit Paidha Black Angels Football Club maintains the pre-season preparations ahead of the 2019 – 2020 season in the second division tier.

The club, situated in the football mad Zombo area continues to beef up their playing staff and technical department with crucial additions.

The latest development indicates that Paidha Black Angels has signed seven more new players.

The seven players are; Fred Watango, Vincent Pimundu, Eric “Chicarito” Otingcwinyu, Dickens Oyirwoth, Ronny Berocan, Boris Onegi and Davis Okello.

Otingcwinyu who is popularly known as Chicarito was recruited from KCCA Junior Team.

Watango is a midfielder from Lira based Amuka Bright Light, Pimundu, a winger from Bul FC, Oyirwoth is a midfielder from Nebbi Hot Spring, Berocan, a defender from Nebbi Central whilst the two defenders Onegi and Okello were signed from MUBS and Water respectively.

The seven new players join Dickens Okwir who decided to extend his loan stint with Vipers at Paidha Black Angels as well as another poach from Nebbi Central, Julius Choka.

Paidha Black Angels Julius Choka (left) being unveiled by CEO Sam Kumakech

Sam Kumakech, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the club christened as the “Blacks” believes these signings will boost the club that got relegated to the FUFA Big League last season.

“We believe that the signings we have acquired will help transform the team as we eye promotion” Kumakech noted.

Retained:

The club has so far confirmed a couple of players from the previous season.

Goalkeeper Pius Dibala, Kalidi Odagiu (defender), winger Patrick Arua, Francis Otim Bitum (defender), Jackson Nsubuga and Stephen Mwaka, a midfielder have been confirmed and will remain with the club.

CAF High level licenced coach Richard Tamale Kiwanuka Pinto is the club new head coach, making a return to the club that he once served as trainer and assistant coach under Muhammed Kisekka’s reign.

Former Uganda Cranes head coach Leo Adraa is the club Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

For starters, Adraa was CEO at Arua based Onduparaka Football Club.