The Federation of Kenya Football (FKF) has reportedly agreed terms with local coach Francis Kimanzi to take over the Harambee Stars vacant role.

French man Sebastien Migne was axed by the FA on Monday and reports indicate the experienced U-23 national team coach will take over senior team.

Kimanzi is one of the highly rated coaches in Kenya and has previously handled the national team.

He also deputized Migne for six months and if appointed, there are reports he will be assisted by another experienced tactician, Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno.

Belgian Adel Amrouche, former Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr and former Ghana’s Black Stars coach Maxwell Konadu are the other coaches who are considered for this job by FKF.

However, Amrouche seems to be out of the equation with reports indicating he joined Botswana.