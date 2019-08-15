Pilsner Super 8 (Friday, 16th August 2019):

Semi-final 2: KCCA Vs Onduparaka

*At Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (4 PM)

To fall and quickly stand up is one perfect strategy that successful sportsmen have mastered over the years.

Onduparaka assistant coach Sadiq Sempigi acknowledges that the Catarpillars have at times fallen short of expectations but managed to soldier forward against all the odds.

Sempigi hinted on the aforementioned scenario during the official pre-match press conference for the pilsner super 8 semi final duel between KCCA and Onduparaka held at Kati Kati restaurant.

“We respect but do not fear KCCA. We are ready to battle them. We do not want to repeat our past mistakes. It is not everyday business that they will win against us at Lugogo. We know the strength and weak points for KCCA. Good enough, we are away of the strategy that they use. We are gearing at an improved performance” Sempigi remarked.

Onduparaka will miss the services of young forward Ezra Bidda who did not travel to Kampala because he lost an elder brother back in Arua.

However, the rest of the teammates are available for selection.

KCCA head coach Mike Mutebi branded the match as a “must-win” game for his charges.

To advance thus far, KCCA overcame Wakiso Giants 2-0 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium in Wakiso.

On the other hand, Onduparaka smiled 5-4 on post match penalties past Tooro United after a goal-less draw in normal time at the Green Light Stadium in Arua.

The winner between KCCA and Onduparaka will book a berth in the finals against Vipers.

The loser will face Mbarara City in yet another classification game.

On Wednesday, URA beat Proline 5-4 in post match penalties after normal time had ended one goal apiece at Mandela National Stadium.