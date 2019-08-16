Friday, August 16 | YMCA, Wandegeya

Ndejje vs. Sharing – 6:30pm

Warriors vs. UCU Canons – 8:30pm

The top spot of the 2019 National Basketball League regular season will go to either City Oilers, Warriors or UCU Canons.

However, one of the Canons (17-3) and Warriors (14-3) could fall out of contention for the top seed tonight with defeat at YMCA.

Victory will almost guarantee Canons top spot given their last fixture is against lowly Kampala University while Warriors will need to win all their remaining games and hope Oilers (20-3) to drop a game.

Canons will draw inspiration not just from their performance in the defeat to Oilers but also from the first round meeting against Warriors when they became the first team to defeat the two-time champions this season.

While David Deng who hurt his ankle on Wednesday night could be a doubt but UCU still has enough in their arsenal to trouble Warriors. Titus Lual and Peter Sifuma can step-in for Deng to join Fadhil Chuma in the frontcourt as Fayed Baale, Joas Maheta, and Isaiah Ater control the perimeter with help from Martin Tyron and Ceaser Odoke who showed out in the first meeting.

After a competitive first quarter, Warriors collapsed against Oilers the rest of the way and head coach Ronnie Mutebi who feels this is Warriors’ season to challenge Oilers for the title will expect better from Chris Omanye, Michael Buzangu, Mark Opio, Jonathan Kambala, Stanley Mugerwa, and company.

In the preceding game, Ndejje University Angels will take on Sharing Youth.