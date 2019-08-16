Uganda’s delegation of 31 people left the country on Thursday for Asmara, Eritrea for the 2019 CECAFA U-15 tournament.

The delegation had 20 players and 11 officials as they eye the inaugural youth tournament which kicks off on Friday 16th August 2019.

Among the players on the team includes the Rays of Grace’s Leonard Kasaanya, top scorer at the recently concluded FUFA inaugural U-15 primary competition.

Others are; Abbas Kyeyune of Kampala Junior Team, immensely gifted Travis Mutyaba, a student at Kawempe Royal College, St Mary’s Kitende player Najib Kigozi and Shafiq Magogo of Kibuli S.S among others.

The three goalkeepers on the team are; Daniel Mukisa (Kawempe Muslim SS), Elisa Taremwa (Light Africa SS) and Juventus Namasuba’s Rickson Peter Gubya.

FUFA Media Uganda U15 National Team in training at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Coaching staff:

KCCA Junior team head tactician Jackson Magera is the overall Uganda U-15 interim head coach.

Hamza Lutalo is the immediate assistant, Arthur Kyesmira the team trainer as Mubaraka Kiberu is the goalkeeping coach.

We have had a good period of training with no injuries and we are now ready to face off with the rest of the teams from the region. It is a great tournament for the young players to know the kind of stages to go through when playing football Jackson Magera, Interim head coach Uganda U-15

The team played two friendly matches at the FUFA Technical center winning 3-0 and 5-0 over Jinja SS and Odilo winners Rays of Grace respectively.

Uganda in Group B:

Uganda was pooled in group B alongside Ethiopia, South Sudan and Rwanda.

On Saturday, 17th August 2019, Uganda faces Ethiopia in their opener.

The second game will come against South Sudan on Tuesday, 20th August 2019 before winding down with a date against Rwanda on Saturday 24th August.

FUFA Executive committee member Agnes Mugena is the overall leader of delegation.

Traveling Delegation:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Mukisa (Kawempe Muslim SS), Elisa Taremwa (Light Africa SS), Rickson Peter Gubya (Juventus-Namasuba)

Other players: Leonard Kasanya (Rays of Grace), Abbas Kyeyune (Kampala Junior Team), Travis Mutyaba (Kawempe Royal College), Caros Kaddu (Kabowa Youth), Samuel Mutebi (Bishops SS Mukono), Peter Gava (Buddo SS), Vincent Mulema (Bishops SS-Mukono), Najib Kigozi (St. Mary’s Kitende), Godfrey Ssekibengo (St Henry’s College-Kitovu), Patrick Muliika (Kako SS), Patrick Ouke (Sparta 09), Ogwalo Devis (Buddo SS), Abdu Nsereko (Super Heroes), Shugai Kalisa (Kawempe Muslim SS), Shafiq Magogo (Kibuli SS), Hafidhu Ssonko Ssembatya (Kampala Junior Team), Shafiq Waswanga (Football for Good Academy)

Officials:

Leader of Delegation: Agnes Mugena

Head Coach : Jackson Magera

Assistant Coach: Hamuza Lutalo

Goalkeeping Coach : Mubarak Kiberu

Team coordinator : Bashir Mutyaba

Team Doctor : Emmanuel Nakabago

Team Media Officer: Aloysius Byamukama

Fitness Trainer : Arthur Kyesimira

FUFA Delegates : Sulait Makumbi Sulait & Livingstone Ndibassa Kyambadde

: Sulait Makumbi Sulait & Livingstone Ndibassa Kyambadde Kits Manager: Frank Bumpenje