Shafiq Magogo, son to FUFA President Moses Magogo, is part of the final National U-15 squad that has travelled to Eritrea on Thursday.

The final squad of 20 players was revealed on Thursday as the team travelled to take part in CECAFA U-15 tournament.

Magogo, a student at Kibuli SS, is an attacking midfielder with immense talent and skills.

The midfielder will try to walk into the steps of his father who despite not featuring for any national team, played football at club level with now-defunct Kinyara FC and Mutundwe Lions.

The other notable name on the team is Leonard Kasanya a pupil of Rays of Grace Primary School in Buikwe district.

Kasanya was the Most Valuable Player at the just concluded Primary Schools Championship (Odilo).

Coach Jackson Magera who is in charge of the team believes the players are in good shape and hopes for good results.

“We have had a good period of training with no injuries and we are ready to face the rest of the teams. It is a good opportunity for players to grow organically and get exposed at such age,” he said.

Uganda is in Group B alongside Ethiopia, Rwanda and South Sudan.

The Junior Cranes will start the campaign against Ethiopia on Saturday.

FUFA Media Uganda U15 National Team XI that started during a friendly with Rays of Grace at FUFA Technical Center in Njeru

Groups

Group A : Eritrea, Kenya, Burundi, Somalia

: Eritrea, Kenya, Burundi, Somalia Group B : Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, South Sudan

: Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, South Sudan Group C: Tanzania, Sudan, Djibouti

Group Fixture for Uganda

Saturday, 17th August 2019: Uganda Vs Ethiopia

Tuesday 20th August 2019: South Sudan Vs Uganda

Saturday 24th August 2019: Uganda Vs Rwanda

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Mukisa Daniel (Kawempe Muslim SS), Taremwa Elisa (Light Africa SS), Gubya Rickson Peter (Juventus-Namasuba)

Other players: Mutyaba Travis (Kawempe Royal College), Kalisa Shugai (Kawempe Muslim SS), Magogo Shafiq (Kibuli SS), Ssonko Ssembatya Hafidhu (Kampala Junior Team), Waswanga Shafik (Football for Good Academy), Kaddu Caros (Kabowa Youth), Mutebi Samuel (Bishops SS Mukono), Peter Gava (Buddo SS), Mulema Vincent (Bishops SS-Mukono), Kigozi Najib (St. Mary’s Kitende), Ssekibengo Godfrey (St Henry’s College-Kitovu), Muliika Patrick (Kako SS), Ouke Patrick (Sparta 09), Ogwalo Devis (Buddo SS), Nsereko Abdu (Super Heroes), Kasanya Leonard (Rays of Grace), Kyeyune Abbas (Kampala Junior Team)

Officials