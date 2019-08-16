As the start of the 2019-20 seasons gets closer, Maroons Football Club intends to beef up their preparations with a special training camp in Kenya.

The prisons sports department confirmed the development after a proposal from the technical team of the club led by head coach Douglas Bamweyana.

MAROONS FOOTBALL CLUB WILL CONDUCT A PRE-SEASON TRAINING CAMP IN KENYA WHERE WE SHALL ALSO PLAY SEVERAL FRIENDLY MATCHES. THE DEPARTURE HAS BEEN CONFIRMED FOR FRIDAY EVENING. Club statement

This special training camp will also involve a series of build-up matches as the club further tests the playing staff and the different match formations.

The travelling squad will have a mixture of the old playing staff at the club as well as the new recruits.

New signings as goalkeepers Ronald Mutebi and Hannington Ssebwalunyo, midfielder Davis Mayanja (from Express), left-back Hamim Ssemakula, Edward Kabona, Patrick Bayiga, Abraham Tusubira and Richardson Asaba are some of the new players who will travel with the team.

The old crop has the immensely gifted Pius Obuya, Ronald Orombi, goalkeeper Emmanuel Akol, Emmanuel Olinga, Eddie Kapampa, Martin Mpuuga, Felix Okot, Derrickson Akena, Rashid Agau, Sydney Chika, Pius Akena among others.

During the first game of the 2019-20 season, Maroons face URA away from home on Friday 30th August 2019 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.