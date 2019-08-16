The build-up to the start of the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League season has been dominated by issues to do with clubs failing to meet the FUFA Club Licensing Standards.

Several teams have failed to meet at least the minimum requirements and thus forcing them to seek alternative grounds as they work on their initial venues.

Onduparaka FC, Mbarara City FC, Tooro United FC, Kyetume FC, SC Villa, and BUL FC among others have had challenges to do with meeting the set standards.

Whereas the FUFA club licensing requirements feel like a burden to many, it should be noted that this is a mandatory process put in place by world football governing body, Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA).

How did Club Licensing start?

FIFA introduced Club Licensing in 2006 during their congress held in Germany a move that was aimed at developing leagues across the globe.

At the time, of the 250 million registered footballers only 500,000 players were recognized as professionals.

Therefore, FIFA thought that through Club Licensing, standards of leagues and clubs would be improved through a set of requirements put in place.

In October 2016, FIFA unveiled FIFA 2.0, establishing the path forward for FIFA

as the steward of global football, and communicating the organization’s vision:

promote the game of football, protect its integrity, and bring the game to all.

FIFA will achieve this vision by achieving three key objectives: growing the game; enhancing the experience; and building a stronger institution.

The Club Licensing Handbook serves as an effective tool for the implementation of club licensing and is part of FIFA repositioning Club Licensing from a regulatory instrument to a flexible and principle-based vehicle for professionalization of club football.

However, Club Licensing had already existed in Europe with UEFA introducing it in 2004.

This was introduced to tackle challenges such as financial transparency, inadequate stadia, overdue payables and lack of youth investment.

In Uganda, Club Licensing has existed for the last five seasons with top tier league teams subjected to a process of registration prior to the start of every new season.

What does the Club Licensing dossier contain?

The FIFA Club Licensing handbook has five main pillars that are later broken into other components.

The five pillars are;

Sporting

Finance

Administration and Personnel

Structure and Legal

Infrastructure

Sporting

In the sporting aspect, club licensing looks at how the teams are set up.

The Club Licensing body finds out whether the clubs qualify to feature in a particular league on sporting merit either having played in the said league the previous season or gained promotion.

Criterion of the Sporting pillar

Participation in junior and minor matches

In Uganda’s case, every team playing in the top tier league is mandated to have a junior team playing in the FUFA Juniors League.

In Uganda’s case, every team playing in the top tier league is mandated to have a junior team playing in the FUFA Juniors League. Medical care for players

Clubs are supposed to have qualified medical personnel (team doctors) that monitor the health conditions of players both on and off the pitch.

Clubs are supposed to have qualified medical personnel (team doctors) that monitor the health conditions of players both on and off the pitch. Written contract with professional players

All teams are supposed to have written contracts with their players and this is mandatory before any player features for a given club.

All teams are supposed to have written contracts with their players and this is mandatory before any player features for a given club. Youth Development Programme

Registration of players

Laws of the game

Racial equality policy

Team structure of professional players

Infrastructure

Availability of stadium

-Training facilities

-Training facilities Minimum quality standards of the stadium

-Minimum quality standards for training facilities

Administration and Personnel

Doctor

Club General Management

Finance manager

First team coach

First team assistant coach

Manager for the youth development programme

Junior and minor team coaches

Offices and furniture

Physiotherapist

Nutritionist

Media and PR manager

Graduates in physical education

Security officer

Security arrangement for home games

Fans liaison officer

Communication of changes in management and administration staff

Training programmes and social responsibility

Legal

Submission to licensing system

Copy of by-laws, registry entry and registration of board of directors

Ownership statement and club control

Registration of internal regulatory policy

Finance